Positivity rate in Kentucky continues to steadily decrease

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 695 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to steadily decrease. Wednesday's positivity rate was 2.85%.

“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1, we’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”

Gov. Beshear also announced 24 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional 25 coronavirus-related deaths due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 5,863.

As of Wednesday, 438 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 103 of which are in the ICU and 87 of which are on a ventilator.

Vaccine update

All Kentuckians 50 and older became eligible Monday for the three COVID-19 vaccines. By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments