7,406 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, 7,406 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

The state positivity rate continues to decline with Wednesday sitting at 26.78%.

Of the new cases, 2,904 cases belong to the 18 and under age group.

21 new deaths were recorded.

On Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced 7,406 newly reported cases, 21 deaths and a positivity rate of 26.78%. The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to get their vaccine and booster and mask up indoors to help continue the decrease in cases.

Currently, 2,438 people are hospitalized, 448 in ICUs and 219 people are on ventilators.

