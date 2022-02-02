Watch
7,406 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 02, 2022
(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, 7,406 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

The state positivity rate continues to decline with Wednesday sitting at 26.78%.

Of the new cases, 2,904 cases belong to the 18 and under age group.

21 new deaths were recorded.

Currently, 2,438 people are hospitalized, 448 in ICUs and 219 people are on ventilators.

