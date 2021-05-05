Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

710 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 16:51:18-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 710 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 710 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 446,929.

Wednesday's positivity rate was 3.57%.

Gov. Beshear also announced ten new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,542.

As of Wednesday, 1,837,229 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight