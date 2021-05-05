710 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 710 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 710 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 446,929.

Wednesday's positivity rate was 3.57%.

Gov. Beshear also announced ten new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,542.

As of Wednesday, 1,837,229 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.