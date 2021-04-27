716 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 716 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 716 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 441,880.

Tuesday's postivity rate is 3.17%

Gov. Beshear also announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional seven deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,476.

As of Tuesday, 397 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 103 of which are in the ICU and 41 of which are on a ventilator. At least 51,211 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

Vaccine update

As of Tuesday, 1,732,791 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Every day, we get a step closer to reaching the 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and ending this pandemic once and for all,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are now more options than ever for you to sign up for your shot of hope. It’s fast, it’s easy and it will help us save lives and get back to more of the activities we’ve missed over the past year.”