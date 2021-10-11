Watch
722 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

Posted at 4:51 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 16:51:51-04

(LEX 18) — On Monday, 722 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Of those cases, 147 belong to the 18 and under age group.

23 new deaths were reported.

The positivity rate is now 8.26%.

Currently, 1,399 people are hospitalized, 418 in the ICU, and 266 are on ventilators.

2,745,220 Kentuckians are vaccinated.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

New Cases: 2,403
New Cases 18 and Under: 604
New Deaths: 53
Positivity Rate: 8.22%
Hospitalized 1,402
ICU 440
On Ventilator 285

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

New Cases 1,427
New Cases 18 and Under 289
New Deaths 21
Positivity Rate: 8.42%
Hospitalized 1,394
ICU 431
On Ventilator 272

