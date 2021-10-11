722 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

(LEX 18) — On Monday, 722 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.
Of those cases, 147 belong to the 18 and under age group.
23 new deaths were reported.
The positivity rate is now 8.26%.
Currently, 1,399 people are hospitalized, 418 in the ICU, and 266 are on ventilators.
On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced 722 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a decreased positivity rate of 8.26%. The Governor also reported 23 new deaths. For more on today’s report visit https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh. pic.twitter.com/W8vz7gwJys
— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 11, 2021
2,745,220 Kentuckians are vaccinated.
For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.
Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
New Cases: 2,403
New Cases 18 and Under: 604
New Deaths: 53
Positivity Rate: 8.22%
Hospitalized 1,402
ICU 440
On Ventilator 285
Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021
New Cases 1,427
New Cases 18 and Under 289
New Deaths 21
Positivity Rate: 8.42%
Hospitalized 1,394
ICU 431
On Ventilator 272