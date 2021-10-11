722 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

(LEX 18) — On Monday, 722 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Of those cases, 147 belong to the 18 and under age group.

23 new deaths were reported.

The positivity rate is now 8.26%.

Currently, 1,399 people are hospitalized, 418 in the ICU, and 266 are on ventilators.

2,745,220 Kentuckians are vaccinated.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

New Cases: 2,403

New Cases 18 and Under: 604

New Deaths: 53

Positivity Rate: 8.22%

Hospitalized 1,402

ICU 440

On Ventilator 285

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

New Cases 1,427

New Cases 18 and Under 289

New Deaths 21

Positivity Rate: 8.42%

Hospitalized 1,394

ICU 431

On Ventilator 272