744 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, 2.79% positivity rate

(LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 744 new COVID-19 cases and a 2.79% positivity rate.

"It's encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well," said Gov. Beshear. "Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life."

There were also nine new COVID-19 deaths reported, five of which came from a new audit. 6,223 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

382 people in the state are currently in the hospital from the virus, 106 are in the ICU, and 60 are on a ventilator.

The top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Christian, and Kenton. Each county reported at least 21 new cases.