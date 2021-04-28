747 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 747 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 747new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to ().

Wednesday's positivity rate is 3.11%.

Gov. Beshear also announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,485.

As of Wednesday, 434 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 119 of which are in the ICU and 59 of which are on a ventilator.

Vaccine update

As of Wednesday, 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites – from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives.”

