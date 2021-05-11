758 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 758 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 758 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 449,864.

Tuesday's positivity rate is 3.15%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 23 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,620.

As of Tuesday, 415 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 109 of which are in the ICU and 51 of which are on a ventilator. At least 51,843 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

Vaccine update

As of Tuesday, there are 1,882,396 Kentuckians that have received either their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”