776 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 776 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 776 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 446,221.

Tuesday's positivity rate was 3.47%.

Gov. Beshear also announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,532.

As of Tuesday, at least 1,835,176 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”