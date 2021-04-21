785 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 785 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 785 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 438,927.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own. We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated."

Wednesday's positivity rate is 3.39%.

Gov. Beshear also announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional six deaths due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,373

As of Wednesday, 417 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 113 of which are in the ICU and 52 of which are on a ventilator.