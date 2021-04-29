796 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 796 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 796 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 443,408.

Thursday's positivity rate was 3.12%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional two deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,497.

At least 51,363 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 1,751,541 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Approximately 750,000 Kentuckians need to get at least their first dose for the state to meet the 2.5 million-vaccine mark.

“Every day, thousands more Kentuckians get their shot of hope, but we need to accelerate our progress,” said Gov. Beshear. “The sooner more Kentuckians get vaccinated, the faster we can lift more restrictions.”