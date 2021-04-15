834 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 834 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 834 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 435,743.

Of the 834 new cases, Gov. Beshear said that 116 were Kentuckians 18 or younger.

The positivity rate is slowly climbing. Thursday's positivity rate was 3.45%.

"Think about how excited we were to be under 3 (percent). We're ticking up, and up and up," Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear also announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths, including a 47-year-old from Barren County, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,302.