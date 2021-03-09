Menu

Kentucky's positivity rate under 4% for first time since September

Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 09, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Tuesday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 880 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

"That is one of the lowest Tuesdays in months," Gov. Beshear noted.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to decline. Tuesday's positivity rate was 3.94%, the lowest since Sept. 21.

Gov. Beshear also announced 21 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 4,850.

As of Tuesday, 551 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 147 of which are in the ICU and 81 of which are on a ventilator.

