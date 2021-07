FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Thursday's COVID-19 report, the state reported 933 new cases of COVID-19. The state's positivity rate has also gone up to 6.63%, the highest since February 21.

423 Kentuckians are in the hospital from the virus, 124 are in the ICU, and 50 people are on a ventilator.

Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,308.

More than 2,250,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.