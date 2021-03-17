963 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 963 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 963 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 418,372.

“While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “We are close to the finish line but we can’t let up yet. Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to remain under 4%. Wednesday's positivity rate was 3.73%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 27 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 5,056

As of Tuesday, 441 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 109 of which are in the ICU and 60 of which are on a ventilator. At least 48,882 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.