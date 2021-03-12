963 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky Friday, positivity rate below 4%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 963 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state and the positivity rate is now below 4%.

"While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred," said Gov. Beshear.

29 more Kentuckians have died from the virus, bringing the total to 4,950 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19. The state positivity rate is 3.88%. 520 Kentuckians are currently in the hospital, 125 are in the ICU, and 88 are on a ventilator.

The top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, and Kenton. Each county reported at least 62 new cases. Jefferson County reported 175 new cases.