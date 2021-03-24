A breakdown of Kentucky's vaccinations as the rollout continues to ramp up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky had yet another record-breaking week of vaccine distribution with 198,447 doses administered.

During his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he hoped those numbers would continue to ramp up, even as he reported open appointments at some Kentucky vaccine sites, including Pikeville Medical Center and King's Daughter Pavillion.

"We want everybody to get their shot of hope," he said.

The most recent demographics data shows some inequities in the vaccine rollout by race and gender. The age breakdown is right in line with the state's plan with more than half of all doses going to people 60 and older.

There are ongoing campaigns to make the vaccine available to Kentucky's African American and Hispanic communities.

More than 179,000 females have been vaccinated than males in Kentucky. There may be an explanation for some of that difference, Gov. Beshear said.

"Part of that was the 1A and 1B groups skew in their own demographics towards women," Gov. Beshear said. "I do believe that there is a larger amount of vaccine hesitancy among men but we are starting to see that change."

The governor was also asked about vaccine hesitancy among republican men.

A recent national survey by NPR, PBS Newshour and Marist reported 49% of Republican men said they would not take the vaccine.

State and local Republican leaders have received the vaccine to serve as an example, Governor Beshear said, but more can be done to encourage vaccination regardless of political affiliation.

"Would it help if we had certain national leaders continue to talk more about vaccinations? Yes, and we certainly hope that happens," he said.

He hopes the benefits of vaccination will also be a "positive social pressure," as time goes on, he said.