'A shot of hope': Taking the vaccine today, for a brighter tomorrow

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — "A shot of hope" is what COVID-19 vaccines are to many hoping for a return to normalcy.

On Wednesday morning, 300 more Kentuckians were able to get their own vaccine at the Bath County Senior Center.

"Today is really about individuals receiving a shot of hope," said Victoria Elridge, the commissioner of the Department for Aging and Independent Living.

The clinic came to Owingsville thanks to a partnership between Walgreens and the Gateway Area Development District.

Elridge says in Kentucky's rural communities, promoting the vaccine relies less on social media and more on traditional formats. That includes simple word-of-mouth.

"Having discussions on how important the vaccine is with individuals at the gas station or the grocery store," said Elridge.

Shirley Keister received her shot just after 10:00 this morning.

"It feels fine. It didn't hurt at all. It hurt just a little bit going in. But then after that, I don't feel anything right now," said Keister.

Keister told us that she was never afraid of actually getting COVID-19, but wanted to be vaccinated to protect her younger loved ones.

"But I worry about my grandkids and my great-grandkids. I don't want to carry it to them. It's the only reason I got it," she said.

Darrell Wells says he was not nervous to get the vaccine because he wants to prevent getting the virus a second time.

"I had it about five months ago. I had the flu, then the virus at the same time," said Wells. "Yeah and I don't want it again."

The reasons may be different, but the aim is the same: toward the future.

"Being able to be safe. Being able to reunite with their families, with their loved ones. Returning to a sense of normalcy," said Elridge.