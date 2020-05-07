Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

All but 1 of 14 SEC schools announce fall plans

items.[0].image.alt
SEC-logo.gif
Posted at 9:10 AM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 09:10:28-04

(LEX 18) — All but one of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference have indicated they plan to reopen their campuses for the Fall semester, which could be a promising sign for college football fans.

South Carolina and Tennessee released their plans Wednesday, adding their names to the list of SEC schools like Kentucky and Alabama.

Vanderbilt University is the only school that hasn't made an announcement.

Reopening campuses is seen as a mandatory step before sports can resume.

However, the NCAA Chief Medical Officer has also said widespread testing needs to be available before college contact sports, like football can resume safely.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!