All but 1 of 14 SEC schools announce fall plans

(LEX 18) — All but one of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference have indicated they plan to reopen their campuses for the Fall semester, which could be a promising sign for college football fans.

South Carolina and Tennessee released their plans Wednesday, adding their names to the list of SEC schools like Kentucky and Alabama.

Vanderbilt University is the only school that hasn't made an announcement.

Reopening campuses is seen as a mandatory step before sports can resume.

However, the NCAA Chief Medical Officer has also said widespread testing needs to be available before college contact sports, like football can resume safely.