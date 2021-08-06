All of Kentucky's public colleges and universities to require masks at start of fall semester

(LEX 18) — All of Kentucky's public universities and colleges will require masks for the fall semester.

The decision was announced Friday by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. A joint statement on mask guidance was signed by all presidents of Kentucky's public four-year universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and the Council on Postsecondary Education.

"After careful consideration of the CDC's updated guidelines, consultation with public health officials, and the current spike in cases due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities will require face coverings to be worn in all campus buildings, by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," the statement reads in part.

