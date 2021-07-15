Anderson County health officials take out ads to boost vaccination rates

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Newspaper ads typically try to sell a product.

One advertisement in The Anderson News isn't trying to sell anything but encourages you to get a free COVID-19 vaccine. The Anderson County Health Department has put out ads to encourage members of the community to get vaccinated.

"We're trying to reach all populations, so with that being said, we've tried to reach out to vulnerable populations, different age groups, the elderly, the younger, our children now that can be vaccinated from 12 and above," said Renee Durr with the Anderson County Health Department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 51 percent of the county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As for fully vaccinated, about 45 percent have had their shots. Durr says the health department hopes spreading the word this way might lead to stopping the spread.

"We're hoping as our friends and neighbors all see those in the newspaper that they'll start to realize that they've gotten it, maybe I should consider it or consider it for my child," Durr said.

People from all over the county explain why they chose to get vaccinated in the advertisements. There are reasons like so they won't spread it to other people, to keep family safe and more normal high school sports seasons. One group they have focused on is high school athletes.

"I'm just glad that I could put one more dead end to the virus and I hope when we go back to school, things can start being more normal," said Paige Serafini, who is a high school basketball player.

"Last year when I had my volleyball season, it was very different, and being a freshman, freshman team couldn't be with other teams at all, all the time, so it's just important to me that we get back to normal," said Reese Serafini, who plays volleyball.

The health department plans to keep these ads going through the end of the month. They are also offering a $500 scholarship to one lucky student either in college or entering college for getting their vaccine. That is also happening through the end of the month.