ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Anderson County Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1180 Glensboro Road in Lawrenceburg.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those 12 and older, will be offered.

Appointments can be made by calling (859)839-4551.

Walk-ins are also accepted.