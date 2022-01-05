Another record broken for new KY COVID-19 cases, positivity rate for KY: 2,105 new cases are kids

(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Kentucky reported 9,807 new cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 2,105 belong to the 18 and under age group.

The state's positivity rate is now 22.89%.

29 deaths were reported.

For the second day I am reporting the highest COVID report since the pandemic began with 9,807 newly reported cases and a positivity rate of 22.89%. Omicron is surging. Get your vaccine and booster – do not wait – and wear a mask to protect yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/1zAxXpZ3yw — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 5, 2022

Currently, 1,704 people are hospitalized, 394 in ICU, and 211 people on ventilators.

