Another record broken in Kentucky: 11,096 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 24.45% positivity rate

(LEX 18) — On Friday, Kentucky reported 11,096 new cases of COVID-19. The state's positivity rate is now 24.45%. 39 deaths were reported.

1,878 of the new cases includes those under the age of 18.

Unfortunately I am once again reporting a record COVID report, with 11,096 newly reported cases, 39 deaths and an increased positivity rate of 24.45%. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh 1/3 pic.twitter.com/cuFN03zHcr — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 7, 2022

1,856 Kentuckians are in the hospital, 423 are in the ICU, and 223 are on a ventilator.

"Get your booster, wear your mask, this thing is spreading like crazy," said Gov. Beshear. "Please protect yourself."

