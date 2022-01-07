Watch
Another record broken in Kentucky: 11,096 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 24.45% positivity rate

Posted at 4:53 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 17:00:19-05

(LEX 18) — On Friday, Kentucky reported 11,096 new cases of COVID-19. The state's positivity rate is now 24.45%. 39 deaths were reported.

1,878 of the new cases includes those under the age of 18.

1,856 Kentuckians are in the hospital, 423 are in the ICU, and 223 are on a ventilator.

"Get your booster, wear your mask, this thing is spreading like crazy," said Gov. Beshear. "Please protect yourself."

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

