Another record-setting day as Kentucky positivity rate hits 13.16%

(LEX 18) — Wednesday Kentucky reported 4,849 new cases of COVID-19 along with 65 deaths, the third-highest report since the pandemic began.

This is the second-highest day for deaths with 69 recorded on Jan 28.

Of those cases 1,518 are minors. From the 0-9 age group another record high increase of 611 new cases and the age group 10-19 with 1,009.

The state positvity rate is the highest it's ever been at 12.16%.

Hospitalizations set a new record with 2,074. ICU saw 549 and 338 people are on ventilators.

