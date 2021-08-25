Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Another record-setting day as Kentucky positivity rate hits 13.16%

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Kentucky Department of Public Health
image (8).png
Posted at 5:21 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 17:21:28-04

(LEX 18) — Wednesday Kentucky reported 4,849 new cases of COVID-19 along with 65 deaths, the third-highest report since the pandemic began.

This is the second-highest day for deaths with 69 recorded on Jan 28.

Of those cases 1,518 are minors. From the 0-9 age group another record high increase of 611 new cases and the age group 10-19 with 1,009.

The state positvity rate is the highest it's ever been at 12.16%.

Hospitalizations set a new record with 2,074. ICU saw 549 and 338 people are on ventilators.

For the full COVID-19 daily report click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo