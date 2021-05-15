As mass vaccination sites close, supply shifts to pharmacies and doctor's offices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The effort to get the COVID-19 vaccine to as many Kentuckians as possible is shifting as mass vaccination sites begin to close and supplies moves to healthcare clinics and pharmacies.

Friday was the final day for the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field vaccination site. The closure comes after weeks of declining demand for appointments. But UK will continue to administer doses of the vaccine through its healthcare clinics. A growing number of doctor's offices across Kentucky now have supply as well.

The shift is an opportunity for patients who may be hesitant to take the vaccine. Dr. Jeff Foxx, a primary care physician with Family Practice Associates in Lexington, says it allows them to ask healthcare professionals about their concerns. Family Practice Associates now has the Moderna vaccine and he asks each patient if they've received the shot.

"There's a lot of concern but the vaccine is safe," Dr. Foxx said. "It's been well tested."

Katherine Collins Dr. Jeff Fox

As vaccines are now widely available, most patients who haven't been vaccinated are either resistant or hesitant, Dr. Foxx said.

"If you can ask that question and talk about your concerns with your family doctor, you may be able to get over the concern about the vaccine," he said.

He also shares his personal experience with patients.

"I got sick early in the pandemic," he said. "I spent three weeks on a ventilator and it took me a while to recover so I'm still a little bit COVID concerned."

It can be difficult to change opinions about the vaccine, he said, but it's always important to listen to patients and give them accurate information.

"We've been doing that forever," he said. "That's part of our job."