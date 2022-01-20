Watch
Attorney General Cameron leads 27-state letter asking OSHA to withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky's attorney general asked for patience Thursday, June 18, 2020, as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police and decides whether the police officers involved will face criminal charges. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 7:47 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 07:49:44-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron led a coalition of 27 attorneys general in a letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), asking the agency to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers.

The letter follows a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, which temporarily halted the Biden Administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate in response to a legal challenge brought by AG Cameron and other state attorneys general, in addition to trade groups, nonprofits, and private businesses.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, OSHA has not withdrawn the emergency temporary standard (ETS), which would require vaccination for tens of millions of employees across the country.

In the letter, the coalition maintains that the current OSHA mandate is unlawful because the agency does not have the authority to issue a broad vaccine mandate for larger employers.

