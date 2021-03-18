Audit finds an estimated 600+ additional Kentuckians have died from COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new state audit has found more than 600 Kentuckians have reportedly died from the virus.

The audit, from November through the end of January, found an estimated 604 additional Kentuckians passed away from COVID-19. 417 of the deaths are included in Thursday's COVID-19 report. Around 200 of those people who died were residents in long-term care facilities.

Gov. Andy Beshear explained they get information from local health departments on recent deaths and check to see if it is a coronavirus-related death. Once it goes through a committee, it will then get added to the list as a coronavirus-related death.

The audit looked at deaths between November and January. If officials see that they had a positive COVID-19 case, then they do an investigation. Ohio and Indiana did similar audits.

Click here for more information.