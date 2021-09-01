August ended with 93,633 COVID cases in Kentucky, 4,941 new cases reported on Thursday

(LEX 18) — To start out the month of September 4,941 new cases of COVID were reported.

Out of those 1,560 cases are 18 and under.

12 COVID-related deaths have been reported.

2,267 people hospitalized, 644 in ICUs and 410 on ventilators.

MONTHLY CASE TOTALS IN 2021

JANUARY: 93,980 (RECORD FOR THE WHOLE PANDEMIC)

FEBRUARY: 41,927

MARCH: 22,422

APRIL: 17,432

MAY: 14,238

JUNE: 7,136

JULY: 19,904

AUGUST: 93,633 (2ND)

TOP FIVE MONTHLY CASE TOTALS:

1. JANUARY 2021: 93,980

2. AUGUST 2021: 93,633

3. DECEMBER 2020: 90,831

4. NOVEMBER 2020: 72,467

5. FEBRUARY 2021: 41,927

