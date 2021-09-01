August ended with 93,633 COVID cases in Kentucky, 4,941 new cases reported on Wednesday

(LEX 18) — To start out the month of September 4,941 new cases of COVID were reported.
Out of those 1,560 cases are 18 and under.
12 COVID-related deaths have been reported.
2,267 people hospitalized, 644 in ICUs and 410 on ventilators.
MONTHLY CASE TOTALS IN 2021
JANUARY: 93,980 (RECORD FOR THE WHOLE PANDEMIC)
FEBRUARY: 41,927
MARCH: 22,422
APRIL: 17,432
MAY: 14,238
JUNE: 7,136
JULY: 19,904
AUGUST: 93,633 (2ND)
TOP FIVE MONTHLY CASE TOTALS:
1. JANUARY 2021: 93,980
2. AUGUST 2021: 93,633
3. DECEMBER 2020: 90,831
4. NOVEMBER 2020: 72,467
5. FEBRUARY 2021: 41,927
