Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
Lisa Leutner/AP
FILE - A patient is vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus on the national holiday in the Vienna Imperial Palace in the marble hall in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2021. Austrian broadcaster ORF reported that about 200 kids between the ages of five and 11 can get vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNTech as part of a pilot priject in the Austrian capital starting Monday. The pilot project is limited to Vienna only and doesn't apply to the rest of the Alpine country. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)
Virus Outbreak Austria
Posted at 9:18 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 09:18:37-05

BERLIN — The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people to slow the fast spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The move prohibits unvaccinated individuals older than age 12 from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as work, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated.

Authorities are concerned that hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said: "It's our job as government of Austria to protect the people."

The lockdown affects about 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million people and will initially last for 10 days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps