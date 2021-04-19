Baptist Health accepting walk-ins at vaccine clinics this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've been waiting for your first COVID-19 vaccine dose, no advanced sign-ups are required for area vaccine clinics run by Baptist Health. This week, Kentuckians can walk in to get their first Pfizer dose while supplies last. There are three locations that will accept walk-ins:



Baptist Health Lexington COVID-19 vaccine clinic: Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green, Suite B2. April 19-22, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Baptist Health Corbin COVID-19 vaccine clinic: The Corbin Center, 222 Corbin Center Dr., Corbin. April 19-23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Baptist Health Richmond COVID-19 vaccine clinic: EKU Perkins Building, 4436 Kit Carson Dr., Richmond. April 20-22., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We're hoping that it will make it even more convenient for folks that have waited to get the vaccine, to come in and go ahead and get vaccinated,” said Dee Beckman, Chief Nursing Officer at Baptist Health Lexington. “It is so important to help us get back to some type of normalcy right now.”

“I just like the convenience of it,” said Judy Clark, who took advantage of the walk-in clinic Monday. “Not having to make an appointment, just walk in. It was very fast.”

Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone 16 years or older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.