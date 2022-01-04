Baptist Health Lexington postponing elective procedures due to surge in COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Baptist Health Lexington says they are now postponing elective procedures due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. David Dougherty, who specializes in infectious diseases, made the announcement during a Tuesday morning call with other Lexington health care providers. Others aren't yet in that mode but say they could be soon.

The doctors say they are "deeply concerned" about the COVID-19 surge. They say they hear people about to be placed in the ICU or on a ventilator asking for the COVID-19 vaccine, but by then, it's too late.

The omicron variant is presenting many with mild symptoms for those vaccinated, but it is still debilitating and potentially fatal for those who aren't vaccinated, including kids.

"In the past week our numbers have really started to climb again for pediatric hospitalizations," said Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale with UK Children's Hospital. "We do worry that based on other states' experiences that omicron can affect children and it can cause them to have trouble breathing and to need hospitalization."