Baptist Health Richmond suspending elective procedures due to 'continued increase' of COVID-19 patients

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Baptist Health Richmond says are suspending elective procedures as the number of patients being admitted due to COVID-19 goes up.

"We are taking this step to protect our patients while working to conserve resources, equipment, and clinical staff to care for the most urgent and time-sensitive patient needs," said Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD.

Elective procedures are considered those that are necessary but can be delayed for 30 days without significant risk or harm to the patient.

The hospital says leaders will monitor patient volumes with the goal to resume elective procedures "as soon as it's appropriate."

Urgent and emergency surgeries will still be performed. Imaging procedures (biopsies, CT, MRI, and X-ray) will continue as scheduled.

Urgent cases include procedures for patients that can't wait 30 days without significant risk. Each case will be determined by the judgment of the physicians in cooperation with medical staff leadership at each facility.

Emergency cases include those that could result in the loss of life, limb or organ, or permanent disability if postponed. Those cases will be done as quickly as possible, as they always have been.

Patients affected by this change will be notified and given further guidance.