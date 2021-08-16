Baptist Health Richmond updates visitor guidelines

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday morning Baptist Health Richmond updated its visitor guidelines due to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country.

“Everyone at our hospital is committed to keeping our patients, visitors, doctors, nurses, and other staff safe. These guidelines are in place for everyone, including those who have had a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Erica Gregonis, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Baptist Health Richmond.

Site-specific variations will be shared locally based on physical restrictions of waiting spaces or clinic space. The updated guidelines include:



Overnight visitors no longer permitted.

No one under the age of 16 is permitted to visit the hospital

Inpatients are allowed one family member/support person to visit.

All patients in active labor my have two support persons at the description of the patient and are expected to remain for the entire duration of the delivery. The use of Personal Protective Equipment and infection control practices will be supervised by staff to ensure compliance with policies and procedures.

No visitors are allowed for inpatient COVID-19 cases.

Fot the most complete and up-to-date visitor guidelines visit Baptisthealth.com/Richmond.