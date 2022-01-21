Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Beshear announces highest reported COVID numbers in Kentucky since pandemic began

items.[0].image.alt
ScrippsGraphic
Coronavirus
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 17:01:49-05

(LEX 18) — Friday, Kentucky recorded the highest COVID-19 report since the pandemic began.

16,130 new cases along with a positivity rate of 32.10% have been recorded.

Of the new cases, 4,108 belong to the 18 and under age group.

Twenty-eight deaths were reported,

Currently, 2,347 people are hospitalized, 439 are in ICUS, and 268 are on ventilators.

"Folks, take care of yourselves," says Governor Andy Beshear. "New studies today absolutely prove that being vaccinated and boosted protects you from getting real sick from Omicron. Certainly, wearing a mask is real helpful from getting it. Everybody be safe."

Kentucky's full daily COVID-19 report can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!