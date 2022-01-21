Beshear announces highest reported COVID numbers in Kentucky since pandemic began

(LEX 18) — Friday, Kentucky recorded the highest COVID-19 report since the pandemic began.

16,130 new cases along with a positivity rate of 32.10% have been recorded.

Today I am announcing the highest COVID report since the pandemic began, with 16,130 newly reported cases and a record positivity rate of 32.10%. Studies released today show just how effective booster shots are in protecting our people. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HL7kr0qZCz — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 21, 2022

Of the new cases, 4,108 belong to the 18 and under age group.

Twenty-eight deaths were reported,

Currently, 2,347 people are hospitalized, 439 are in ICUS, and 268 are on ventilators.

"Folks, take care of yourselves," says Governor Andy Beshear. "New studies today absolutely prove that being vaccinated and boosted protects you from getting real sick from Omicron. Certainly, wearing a mask is real helpful from getting it. Everybody be safe."

