Gov. Beshear: COVID numbers down a bit, hospitalizations 'a little more concerning'

Posted at 4:56 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 17:16:08-05

(LEX 18) — During Monday's Team Kentucky briefing, Governor Andy Beshear shared that COVID-19 cases are trending downward, but the rate of hospitalizations is still a concern.

“Hospitalizations are a little more concerning,” Beshear says.

Monday, Kentucky reported 4,950 new cases of COVID-19, 14 new deaths, and a positivity rate of 28.49%.

Currently, 2,413 people are hospitalized, 454 ICU admittances and 232 people are on ventilators.

During the briefing, the Governor announced Colonel Jeremy Slinker will replace Michael Dossett as director of KY Emergency Management, effective March 1.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

Sunday, Jan. 30
New cases: 5,821
Deaths: 25

Saturday, Jan. 29
New cases: 9,144
Deaths: 31

