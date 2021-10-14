Beshear seeks legislative input on essential-worker bonuses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking the legislature’s collaboration on his proposal to use federal pandemic aid to reward frontline workers with bonuses.

The governor sent a letter to top lawmakers this week. He's asking that six lawmakers be selected to join a work group to fill in details of his plan.

The governor's proposal is to use $400 million in pandemic assistance to award the extra pay to essential workers employed throughout the pandemic.

The work group would try to reach consensus on key issues — which professions should be included and the appropriate amount of payments.