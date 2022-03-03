Beshear talks of a new era of living with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is pivoting into an era of “personal empowerment” nearly two years into its fight against COVID-19.

The governor spoke of people making their own health decisions as coronavirus cases decline and the tools to treat it have grown.

Beshear says the state is moving toward an era of "living with COVID but not ignoring COVID.”

He made the comments Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press.

Beshear says he’s less concerned about the potential for another spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. That's because of vaccines and therapeutics to combat the virus.