Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass to host first fundraiser since pandemic began

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bluegrass is changing up one of its largest fundraisers of the year to provide safer, COVID-friendly activities. In a month, families will switch out their bowling balls for scavenger hunting skills.

“Most people are familiar with Bowl for Kids' Sake and that had been one of our largest fundraisers for so many years and we've had such great participation and that usually takes place in the spring. But this year obviously is a little bit different and with the conditions surrounding COVID, we decided to it would be better to take safety in mind and maybe switch to something this year that would be outdoors, a little bit more socially distant,” said Community Engagement Director Afton Fairchild.

Scavenger Hunt for Kids' Sake will take place the first weekend of June at the Red Mile Racetrack. There will also be a virtual option over Zoom. Teams sign up to collect donations leading up to the event and on the day of can use an app to complete challenges. Participants will earn points doing both, which can win them prizes.

“The money that's raised from this event will help us actually start making new community matches this year,” said Fairchild. “Those have been in hiatus over the past year because of COVID.”

The typical spring fundraiser brings in about 1/6 of the agency's annual budget each year. President and CEO Andrea Ooten says after facing challenges with fundraising since the pandemic began, they hope this upcoming event sets them up for a successful year.

“For us to see this event come through and to be successful, it's going to put us in a really great position as we enter the fall and we start making those new matches and partnering with schools and those sorts of things,” said Ooten.

Families can sign up here or by calling 859-231-8181.

