CDC: 3 out of 4 Lexington adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three out of every four adults living in Lexington are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC says 75% percent of Lexington residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. 73.7% of residents age 12 and older are also fully vaccinated.

"These are important milestones to be celebrated by our entire community," Mayor Linda Gorton said. "I'm so proud of our residents, who continue to do what they can to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The Lexington community has pulled out all the stops to encourage people to get the vaccine because it saves lives!"

The city says their door-to-door canvassing campaign reached 9,587 doors and nearly 800 residents were vaccinated at 13 accessible clinics in the area.

"The goal of this program was to bring the vaccine to areas that need easy access, and to bring credible information about the vaccine to residents who may have been on the fence about getting vaccinated," Gorton said. "Our staff and our volunteers had lots of great conversations with residents and changed some minds along the way."

The canvassing is now continuing under a new roof, with Wild Health taking the lead. Staff will continue to go door to door to encourage people to get the vaccine through Wild Health, while also taking on some new duties.