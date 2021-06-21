Celebrating the homecoming of long-term COVID patient

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One Kentucky man says his family helped give him the strength to return home after an eight-month recovery from COVID-19.

Gary Taylor and his sons are also thankful to the nurses and doctors who made the homecoming possible.

"I feel great going home. And, getting ready to see my other two grandsons, and be able to hold them. And got a granddaughter on the way," said Gary Taylor.

Taylor stayed at two different hospitals after he was first diagnosed, a stint that included four months on a ventilator. That was followed by another three months in rehabilitation at Mayfair Manor in Lexington.

"For him to spend that many days in the hospital, and here for therapy and nursing care, and all of the things that he's thought to get on his feet. He's definitely been the bright spot to my year of COVID," said Rebecca Thompson, rehabilitation manager at the facility.

LEX 18 Taylor thanking staff at Mayfair Manor for helping guide his recovery

Taylor and his sons credit the medical professionals for his recovery along with faith.

"From Mount Sterling to Maysville, to Pikeville, Texas, to Morehead, Texas, Tennessee. There's been a lot of prayers. I think prayer has really helped get him through. So we're blessed," said Jeff Taylor.

But it's also family, and the promise of hugs, that helped Taylor reach this new chapter in his life.

"It's been a long road. So, now I'm ready to go see Henry and Will, and my wife, Janet," said Taylor.

Taylor's son told us that Gary has lost 55 pounds since he was diagnosed with COVID-19. A lifelong athlete and coach, he hopes to rejoin the Franklin County High School basketball staff for next season and to return to the golf course.

