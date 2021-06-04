Lexington seeks volunteers to help with vaccine outreach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is looking for volunteers to go door-to-door to talk with people about COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to increase the amount of people who have received the shots.

Beginning in the neighborhoods along Versailles Road this weekend, volunteer canvassers will answer any questions people may have and let them know about an upcoming mobile vaccine clinic in the area on Sunday, June 6, according to Quin Welch, an aid to Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

"There's still 40% of our adult population that's not been vaccinated yet," he said. "So we want to get as close to 75, 80 percent as we can."

The free, walk-in clinic on Sunday will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centro de San Juan Diego, 1389 Alexandria Drive.

Welch said the volunteer outreach program will continue through June and July using data from the health department to focus on areas where fewer people have been vaccinated.

The goal of the program is to remove barriers to accessing the vaccines, like transportation and misinformation, said Laurent Vesely, a community organizer with the city's "Lex do this!" vaccination campaign.

"The more boots we have on the ground the more people we can reach," he said.

Anyone who is available to volunteer this weekend can sign up here.

Others interested in volunteering at a later date can sign up here.