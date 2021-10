WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clark County Judge/Executive Chris Pace has died from COVID-19.

He died Thursday night at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.

Clark County Coroner Robert Gayheart also told LEX 18 that Pace did not have any pre-existing illnesses.

Pace was 44-years-old. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

He had served as Judge/Executive since 2019.