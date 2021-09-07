Coach Calipari urges fans to get vaccinated after his own breakthrough COVID-19 infection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari says he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer despite being fully vaccinated.

Calipari made the announcement during a Tuesday news conference. He says he didn't publicly disclose his positive test until now because he didn't want to discourage anyone from getting the vaccine.

"My symptoms were so mild that I was good," said Calipari. "I had some aches and pains and stuff, never got a fever, never got the headache. Nothing, but I was positive."

Calipari said he quarantined away from his wife while at home. She never tested positive for the virus.

"I'm not telling anyone what to do with their body. I'm telling you what happened to me and what's happened to my friends," said Calipari. "My concern is 12 players and our fans. I don't want to hear anybody die because they didn't do it. It doesn't say you'll never get it, but the chances of something severe happening are really, really low."

Calipari says he hopes to have a full arena this year, but he will listen to what health officials say moving forward.