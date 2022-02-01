Watch
COVID positivity rate continues downward trend: 8,759 new cases reported Tuesday

Coronavirus
Posted at 4:58 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:12:40-05

(LEX 18) — Tuesday, Kentucky recorded 8,759 new cases of COVID-19.

Out of those, 2,457 cases belong to the 18 and under age group.

15 deaths were reported.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to trend downwards with 27.51% reported Tuesday.

Currently, 2,401 people are hospitalized, 443 in ICUs and 244 people are on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

