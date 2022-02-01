COVID positivity rate continues downward trend: 8,759 new cases reported Tuesday

(LEX 18) — Tuesday, Kentucky recorded 8,759 new cases of COVID-19.

Out of those, 2,457 cases belong to the 18 and under age group.

15 deaths were reported.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to trend downwards with 27.51% reported Tuesday.

We continue to see fewer cases and a lower positivity rate, with 8,759 newly reported cases and a positivity rate of 27.51% for Tuesday. While we hope this decline continues, we need more Kentuckians to get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask indoors. pic.twitter.com/BgfR2X46a9 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 1, 2022

Currently, 2,401 people are hospitalized, 443 in ICUs and 244 people are on ventilators.

