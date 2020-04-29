Menu

Courier Journal: UK "planning for football in the fall"

Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 29, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (COURIER JOURNAL) — University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart tells the Courier Journal that the school is preparing for a fall football season. This comes just days ahead of Friday's season ticket renewal due date.

"As an administration, we are planning for football in the fall and focusing on taking the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved," Barnhart wrote in an email. That email, sent to season ticket holders Tuesday, was provided to The Courier Journal.

It's reported that Barnhart has outlined some steps the athletics department is taking to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those steps include: virtual instruction from coaches and independent workouts.

The University of Kentucky previously pushed back the football season ticket renewals due date by three weeks to May 1.

All sports have been called into question due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's reported that professional sports leagues are talking about starting play this summer without fans in the stadiums.

