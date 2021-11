CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Baffalo Trace Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

It will be held at the Tom Browning Boys & Girls Club in Maysville at 241 E Maple Leaf Road.

It will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome.

All three vaccines will be available.

Appointments can be made here.

The CDC has approved COVID-19 booster shots for all adults Friday.