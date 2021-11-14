COVID-19 drive-thru testing expands in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — COVID-19 testing is expanding in Woodford County with two new sites.

The first new location is on AP Indy Lane in Versailles, which is in front of the school bus garage.

The second new location is on North Gratz Street in Midway, which is beside the old Wesbanco Bank.

No appointments are necessary.

The service will be available five days a week in both new locations.

For more information visit the Woodford County Health Department's website here.

This expansion is all thanks to the Health Department's partnership with Ethos Laboratorial.