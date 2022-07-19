COVID-19 in a word

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Half of all counties in Kentucky are currently experiencing high transmission rates of COVID-19, according to the state's COVID-19 website.

In the midst of this most recent surge, LEX 18 decided to head to downtown Lexington to ask people how they were feeling about this phase of the pandemic.

Instead of a traditional interview, LEX 18 opted to give people the option to write down a word or words that come to mind when the pandemic is mentioned.

The first few words included "normal" and "quiet," reflecting the belief that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

Other words included "annoying" and "frustrating."

"Seeing that the effects [of COVID] are still happening, it's very frustrating working as a team with the nurses and as a tech," said Alex Ruler, a healthcare worker.

Another word written on the board was "scary."

"There are a lot more variants popping up and it's just kinda changed my entire adult life," said one young woman, who asked not to be named.

Dr. Caitlynn Iddings, a pediatrician at Pediatric and Adolescent Associates, said cases are starting to go up again, fueled by the BA.5 omicron subvariant.

"Caseload is starting to go up again," Dr. Iddings said. "And I think that unfortunately, come this Fall, we might actually see more level of spread."

Dr. Iddings suggested one word that was left off the board: "hopeful."

She cited the wide availability of effective vaccines and antiviral therapeutics.

"We can learn to deal with this and live with this and have sort of a new normal," she said.